Eid-ul-Adha celebrated across India with prayers, peace, and tight security arrangements

NEW DELHI: Eid-ul-Adha, popularly known as Bakrid, was celebrated across India on Thursday with prayers, religious fervour, and messages of peace and brotherhood, amid extensive security arrangements to ensure smooth festivities.

In Uttar Pradesh, several districts witnessed tight police deployment. In Amethi, personnel were stationed near mosques and Eidgahs, with Superintendent of Police Saravanan T personally monitoring the arrangements. In Deoria, prayers were offered at Malviya Road Eidgah under heavy police supervision, while Hardoi saw large gatherings at the Bilgram Chungi Eidgah. City Magistrate Sanjay Kumar confirmed that Eid prayers in Kotwali city were conducted peacefully.

Gorakhpur devotees prayed at the Dargah Mubarak Khan Shaheed, while Noida authorities maintained high alert across more than 180 mosques in Noida, Greater Noida, and Central Noida, using drones for surveillance and deploying 26 Quick Response Teams and reserve forces. In Lucknow, Minister Danish Azad Ansari offered prayers near the Vidhan Sabha, extending greetings and calling for peace and communal harmony. Moradabad and Muzaffarnagar also saw massive turnout, with authorities ensuring security through police, paramilitary personnel, and CCTV monitoring, and officials urging cleanliness and adherence to guidelines during animal sacrifice rituals.

In Delhi, worshippers gathered in large numbers at Jama Masjid, while Maharashtra observed celebrations near Jama Masjid on Malvani Road, Malad, as well as in Vasai-Virar and Navi Mumbai's Sanpada, where devotees prayed for peace, prosperity, and brotherhood amid proper security arrangements.

Tamil Nadu witnessed prayers at Manjakuppam grounds and nearby mosques in Cuddalore, Eidgahs in Madurai, and Vellaiyampattu Eidgah in Tirupathur. In Rajasthan's Jaipur, devotees offered prayers peacefully at the Eidgah under tight security.

Across the country, the festival was marked by orderly congregations, coordinated security, and widespread observance of traditional rituals, reflecting the communal harmony and devotion central to Eid-ul-Adha. Authorities and religious leaders emphasized peaceful conduct, cleanliness, and adherence to protocols, ensuring that the celebrations were conducted smoothly and without incident. (IANS)

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