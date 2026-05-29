Eid-ul-Adha celebrated peacefully across Nalbari with large congregational prayers

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The festival of Eid-ul-Adha was celebrated peacefully across Nalbari district on Thursday, with thousands of devotees gathering at Eidgah grounds and mosques to offer prayers in an atmosphere of harmony, unity, and brotherhood.

Like other parts of Assam, various areas of Nalbari district, including Ghograpar and surrounding localities, witnessed enthusiastic participation in Eid prayers and celebrations. In Nalbari town, Eid prayers were offered at around 8 am at the Nalbari Eidgah ground near the Nalbari Jama Masjid, where devotees gathered in large numbers to participate in the congregational prayers.

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