Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated peacefully nationwide with enhanced security measures

NEW DELHI: Streets in various parts of the country, on Saturday, witnessed increased police deployment as the country celebrates the Eid-ul-Fitr festival along with the ongoing nine-day Chaitra Navratri festival.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed by Muslims across the globe including India, with prayers, feasts, and gatherings on Saturday.

In a gesture of communal harmony and brotherhood, members of the Hindu community in Jaipur showered flower petals on Muslim worshippers who offered Eid-ul-Fitr namaz at an Eidgah.

Meanwhile, the area around the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in Rajasthan was kept on alert as police personnel kept vigil during the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the dargah.

Security has also been tightened near Delhi’s Jamia Hamdard University on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, as people gathered at mosques to offer prayers.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Delhi, Raja Banthia, told reporters, “We have made very elaborate and detailed arrangements for Eid. Preparations started 3–4 days in advance, focussing on crowd management, movement, and proper placement of people. Apart from this, we have conducted meetings of the Peace committee and with leaders from all religious communities to avoid any rumours or problems. Heavy police force has been deployed.”

A heavy deployment of around 150-200 police personnel has been put in place in the Uttam Nagar area of New Delhi to maintain law and order and to ensure that people can offer prayers peacefully. The stepped-up security measures follow the Delhi High Court’s direction on Thursday, which instructed the police and local administration in Uttam Nagar to take all necessary steps to maintain peace and ensure a secure environment during the Eid festivities.

In Moradabad, large crowds gathered at the Eidgah for Eid al-Fitr prayers as District Magistrate (DM) Anuj Kumar Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Satpal Antil reached the venue to review security arrangements.

DM Anuj Kumar Singh, said, “Eid prayers were offered today, and I would like to thank all the citizens of our city. I would especially like to thank the administration and police for their excellent arrangements and cooperation. The administration and police remained actively engaged throughout. In addition, all our voluntary organizations and civil defence personnel were also present and worked together due to which people could offer namaz peacefully.” (IANS)

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