IHP chief Pravin Togadia appeals to CM to deport Muslim infiltrators

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: International Hindu Parishad (IHP) president Pravin Bhai Tagadia appealed to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to deport the Bangladeshi Muslims who had entered Assam. He said that the IHP would work in tandem with the Assam government in the expulsion of the Bangladeshi Muslims from Assam.

Tagadia, who arrived in Guwahati on an Assam tour today, said, “A long-pending issue in Assam is the infiltration of around 50 lakh Bangladeshi Muslims into Assam. Those 50 lakh illegal Muslim infiltrators have now risen by 30 percent. After a decade, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will not be the Chief Minister of Assam. A Najibullah or any other Bangladeshi Muslim will be the Chief Minister of Assam. Expelling Bangladeshi Muslims from Assam should be the top priority to advance the tradition of Lachit Barphukan. During my Assam visit, I will go to various districts and draw a strategy for the welfare of the Hindus in consultation with the Bajrang Dal and the Rashtriya Mahila Parishad named Tejaswini. During my Assam visit, I will discuss issues like free-of-cost rice for poor Hindus, healthcare training, and organising gatherings of Hindus at one call.

