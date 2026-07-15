Eknath Shinde slams Thackeray for supporting Wangchuk, Ramraksha protest

MUMBAI: In a scathing attack, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday took a sharp dig at the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (UBT) faction for announcing its support to Sonam Wangchuk's protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, accusing them of trying to orchestrate instability across the country. Shinde, during the press conference, touched upon a wide array of topics, including Hindutva, the Ram Temple, Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, opposition politics, the NDA alliance, paper leaks, and regional administrative actions.

Describing UBT's state as "Tails on fire, but rushing to put out mountain blazes," Shinde remarked that while the UBT faction lacks the courage to hit the streets, they are attempting to milk political mileage with a "You fight, we will hold your coats" attitude.

Lashing out at the UBT faction's support of Wangchuk's movement, Shinde remarked that this is wisdom coming too late. He said they have a habit of supporting any protest that rises against the government, yet they never step onto the streets to lead, only extending support from the comfort of their homes. (IANS)

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