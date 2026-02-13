EV buses, smart safety: Ahmedabad BRTS on fast track to 2030 Commonwealth Games

AHMEDABAD: As Ahmedabad prepares to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, the city is rapidly strengthening its public transport infrastructure with a strong focus on sustainability and safety. The Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), operated by Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited (AJL), is leading this transformation. Currently, the BRTS operates nearly 380 buses, including around 150 electric vehicles, serving more than 2.2 lakh passengers daily across a 160-kilometre network. The larger goal is complete electrification of the fleet in the coming years. Amrutesh Aurangabadkar, Executive Director of BRTS, said Ahmedabad aims to become the first city in the country to operate a 100 percent electric BRTS fleet by 2026-27. He described the transition as a major milestone for Ahmedabad Janmarg Limited and a significant step towards sustainable urban mobility.

Alongside its green push, the BRTS has strengthened commuter safety through advanced monitoring systems. A central Command and Control Centre keeps round-the-clock surveillance on buses and stations using smart CCTV cameras for real-time tracking.

Rahul Sharma, General Manager (Operations), BRTS, said around 330 buses operate daily and are continuously monitored. CCTV cameras installed at every station help track ticketing, staff operations and passenger movement to ensure smooth and secure services.

Passengers say the improvements are clearly visible. Regular commuters highlight cleaner buses, enhanced security and better operational control as key positives.

Sakshi Balasara, a daily commuter, said she feels extremely safe while travelling on BRTS, adding that the buses are clean and equipped with cameras for security and surveillance. Another passenger, Rushikesh Vyas, noted that most buses are now electric and that the service is especially reassuring from a women’s safety perspective. He said even late-night travel feels safe and secure. With the 2030 Commonwealth Games on the horizon, Ahmedabad’s BRTS is positioning itself as a Games-ready transport model - electric, technology-driven and aligned with global standards of safe and sustainable urban mobility. (ANI)

