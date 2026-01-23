Amended Motor Vehicle Rules to rein in errant drivers

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: People will now have to be more conscious while driving, as the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways is amending the Motor Vehicle Rules to make them more stringent. The ministry has already sought the views of state governments towards this end.

According to Transport Department sources, if a driver commits five or more traffic offences in a year, his or her driving licence may face disqualification or revocation. The regional transport officers (RTO) or the district transport officers (DTO) have been given the power to decide on the suspension of driving licences of errant drivers. However, the rules mandate providing the errant licence holder with a hearing opportunity before the RTO or DTO. The five traffic offences will include not wearing a helmet or seat belt, jumping a red signal, overtaking from the wrong side, among others.

Sources said that these steps are being taken to rein in habitual errant drivers. Although such steps are being taken, the authorities concerned also have to put in place deterrents to eliminate serious offences. Among the deterrents that may be implemented by the authorities to reduce traffic offences are poor traffic engineering, confusing road layout, inadequate signage, absence of traffic police at points with heavy vehicular traffic, etc.

Among the new rules introduced under the Central Motor Vehicle Rules 1989 is ‘unpaid user fee’. The amendment links the clearance of the national highway user fee with vehicle-related services. As per the new rules, a no objection certificate for transfer of ownership or transfer of vehicles from one state to another should not be granted until any unpaid user fee is cleared. In addition, renewal or generation of a certificate for fitness is not permitted. Sources said that these amendments will help in user fee collection after the implementation of the ‘Multi-Lane Free Flow System’ which will enable barrier-less tolling on the National Highway network. Although this system has not been implemented in Assam and many other states, it will happen in the near future. Barriers on the toll gates lead to vehicular congestion at the time of collecting toll, leading to loss of time while travelling. Under the new ‘Multi-Lane Free Flow System’, there will be no barriers at toll gates. Instead, there will be electronic devices installed to automatically identify if any vehicle has any user fees unpaid.

