Senior Radiologist Dr. Dibyajyoti Nath Passes Away at 54

Silchar: Senior radiologist Dr Dibyajyoti Nath had breathed his last at a private hospital here on Thursday night. Dr. Nath, 54, left behind his wife and two sons. Dr Dibyajyoti Nath previously worked at Silchar Medical College Hospital and recently he was transferred to Kokrajhar. Family sources said, he came to his Silchar residence on leave and suddenly on Thursday noon he lost his consciousness. He was soon rushed to a private nursing home and he was diagnosed with severe cardiac attack. Dr Nath was immediately shifted to another nursing home. But despite efforts of the attending doctors, Dr Nath breathed his last at around 2.30 am. His last rite was performed on Friday.

Also Read: Sootea Police Arrest Rimish Uddin Ahmed, Alias Butukan, for Multiple Theft Cases

Also watch: