Former two-time Chief Minister Ashok Chavan keeps political cards close to his chest

Mumbai: Enjoying the reputation of a 'go-getter', senior Congress leader and former two-time Chief Minister Ashok Shankarrao Chavan - who quit the party after over four decades' association - kept all political options close to his chest, here on Monday.

Hailing from the Chavan clan of Maharashtra's Nanded which has been a Congress loyalist for over 80-years, Chavan, 66 - akin to his father Shankarrao Chavan - was also a two-time CM of the state, the first and only father-son duo in the state's history to hold the state's top executive post.

Among the major players in the backward Marathwada region and belonging to the politically dominant Maratha caste, Shankarrao Chavan (1920-2004) was the CM from February 1975-May 1977, and again from March 1986-June 1988, and revered as 'Headmaster'.

His son Ashok Chavan was the CM from December 2008-October 2009 and after the Assembly elections, from November 2009-November 2010 - the second time he was forced to quit under the cloud of allegations pertaining to the infamous Adarsh Society scam in Colaba.

Besides the crowning glory as CM, Chavan was also the state Congress President (2014-2019), served as Minister handling several important portfolios under various CMs for over two decades, was twice a Lok Sabha member from Nanded (1987 and 2014)), as MLA and MLC for various terms. (IANS)

