Spillover of Taliban-Pak conflict: 1,500 terrorists await infiltration into India, warn agencies

New Delhi: Intelligence agencies have warned that there could be a spillover of the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict into India. The borders have been placed under high-alert as the Indian agencies warn that the conflict in the neighbouring nations could have an impact on the country. Although the Afghan Taliban has said that it would prefer dialogue over conflict to resolve the crisis, Islamabad remains adamant and wants to prolong the war.

The war is taking place at a time when terror outfits such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad are trying to revive themselves and launch major strikes on India. Both these groups have become desperate after ‘Operation Sindoor’ during which they lost both men and infrastructure. These terror groups are hoping that the Indian security establishment would falter as tensions build up with each passing day in the neighbourhood. The launch pads at Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) have already been activated. The ISI has already instructed the waiting terrorists to be prepared for mass infiltration bids. The Indian agencies estimate that nearly 1,000 to 1,500 terrorists are waiting to infiltrate into India through the border at Jammu and Kashmir. An official said that although Pakistan is in a battle with Afghanistan, there are several elements close to the ISI who are present in the country. The Indian agencies are keeping a close watch on these persons as most of them are affiliated to the Jaish-e-Mohammad. These people, too, would look to enter India and then carry out strikes in Jammu and Kashmir. Another official explained that the current situation is extremely dangerous. When terror groups become desperate, they can go to any lengths and this is what our security forces need to watch out for, the official explained. Ties between Afghanistan and India have improved dramatically. Hence, for India, the end of the Pakistan-Afghanistan war would be crucial. However, there are none currently to mediate between the two countries and ask them to stop hostilities. West Asia is busy with the ongoing Israel-Iran war. (IANS)

