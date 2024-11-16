From appeasement to ‘New India’ pitch: Nadda credits PM Modi for changing style of politics

Thane: BJP President and Union Minister JP Nadda on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi linked politics with development and changed its definition as once politics meant appeasement, divide and rule, misleading people, and corruption.

"It's a huge shift in politics," the BJP leader claimed.

During his interactive meeting with intellectuals, Nadda said, "Today Prime Minister Modi has changed the definition of Indian politics. At one point in time, politics was synonymous with appeasement, divide and rule, misleading the public, and corruption. However, Prime Minister Modi has redefined politics by linking it to development and advocating for the nation's progress."

"We all are fortunate that we are moving forward for the development of a new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi," Nadda added.

"In Uttar Pradesh, after 50 years, a government has come back to power consecutively… we won Uttarakhand for the second time… we won Assam and Tripura consecutively. That means BJP-NDA governments are repeated now, this is the result of pro-incumbency. The same is going to be repeated in Maharashtra on November 23rd,'' said Nadda hinting that the MahaYuti alliance will come back to power in the state.

"This government is pro-poor, pro-women, pro-farmers and pro-youths. This government is accountable and responsive. This is a cultural and political shift," said Nadda.

The BJP chief targeted the Congress party saying that it never gave importance to the manifesto. "They used to present their old manifesto in every election. However, you can see the politics of the report card. On every platform, Prime Minister Modi gives an account of the work done by his government," he said. (IANS)

