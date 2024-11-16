Prime Minister Modi opens 150th birth anniversary celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda across country

A correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, from Jamui district in Bihar, inaugurated the celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Dharti Aaba Bhagwan Birsa Munda as the country joined to celebrate Janajatiya Gaurav Divas on this occasion.

The PM also virtually inaugurated, laid foundation stones, and dedicated projects worth Rs 6,900 crore for the welfare of tribal people of India.

Modi marked the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary year celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects worth around Rs 6,640 crore in Jamui, Bihar, on Friday.

The PM welcomed governors, chief ministers, and union ministers of various states who were participating from different parts of the country, along with the innumerable tribal brothers and sisters who had virtually joined the program from across India. Terming today as a very holy day, PM Modi remarked that Karthik Poonima, Dev Deepawali, as well as the 550th birth anniversary of PM Guru Nanak Dev, was being observed and greeted the citizens of India. The Prime Minister said that today was also a historic day for the citizens as it was the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, being celebrated as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. He greeted the citizens of India and tribal brothers and sisters, in particular. The Prime Minister noted that Swachhata Abhiyan was held in the past 3 days in Jamui as a precursor to today’s Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. PM Modi congratulated various stakeholders like the administration, citizens of Jamui, and womenfolk in particular for the Swachhata Abhiyan.

Recalling that PM Modi was in Dharthi Abha Birsa Munda’s birth village, Ulihatu, on last year’s Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, PM Modi remarked that this year he was in a place that had witnessed the bravery of martyr Tilka Manjhi and added that this occasion was even more special as the country was marking the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary year celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

He added that the celebrations would go on for the upcoming year. The Prime Minister also congratulated the one crore people from various villages who had joined virtually in today’s event at Jamui, Bihar.

Modi said he was pleased to welcome the descendant of Birsa Munda, Budharam Munda, and the descendant of Sidhu Kanhu, Mandal Murmu, today.

Highlighting today’s celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and beginning the Janjatiya Gaurav year, PM Modi said the celebrations marked an honest attempt to correct a major historical injustice.

He added that the tribals had not received their due recognition in the society in the post-independence period. Highlighting the contributions of tribal society, the Prime Minister said it was the tribal society that transformed Prince Ram to Lord Ram as well as led the fight for centuries to protect India’s culture and independence. However, he added, there were attempts to wipe out such important contributions of tribal society in the decades after independence fueled by selfish politics. Enlisting the various contributions of tribals for India’s independence, like the Ulgulan movement, Kol rebellion, Santhal rebellion, and Bhil movement, PM Modi said the contributions of tribals were immense.

He added that various tribal leaders from across India, like Alluri Sitarama Raju, Tilka Manjhi, Sidhu Kanhu, Budhu Bhagat, Telang Kharia, Govinda Guru, Telangana’s Ramji Gond, Madhya Pradesh’s Badal Bhoi, Raja Shankar Shah, Kuvar Raghunath Shah, Tantya Bhil, Jatra Bhagat, Lakshman Naik, Mizoram’s Ropuiliani, Raj Mohini Devi, Rani Gaidinliu, Kalibai, Gondwana’s queen Rani Durgavati Devi, and numerous others, could never be forgotten. PM Modi also remarked that the Mangarh Massacre, where the Britishers had killed thousands of tribals, could not be forgotten.

In Dibrugarh, on this special occasion, heartfelt homage was paid to the memory of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other remarkable tribal leaders who played pivotal roles in shaping the nation at the Dinjoye Tea Estate playground in Chabua. During the event, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal ceremonially distributed Bhumi Patta and Ayushman Health Insurance Cards to many tribal beneficiaries. The celebration featured vibrant participation from various ethnic tribal communities, showcasing their rich arts and cultural heritage.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the heroic revolutionary and pride of India’s tribal communities, symbolizes self-respect, sacrifice, and courage. His life and legacy continue to inspire strength, unity, and resilience. On his birth anniversary, we honour his role in uniting tribal societies against British colonial rule, embodying the spirit of self-reliance and inclusive growth for generations. To commemorate the great sacrifice made by the tribal communities for the cause of nation building, the whole country has joined to celebrate Janajatiya Gaurav Divas on this pious day.”

