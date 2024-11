Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam won two more medals including a gold in the ongoing National School Games Taekwondo at Bidisha in Maharashtra on Monday. Tilak Sharma collected a gold medal in the 59 kg and Jenny Chetia won a bronze in the 42 kg category.

