From your great grandfather to your father, no one got debate on press conference: Amit Shah hits out at Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha, saying that Parliament is not a "market" to debate press conferences.

Speaking during the debate on the Opposition's no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Shah mocked Gandhi for allegedly seeking a discussion in the House based on his recent press conference.

"He suddenly had an idea - to have a debate on his own press conference. This is not a market. This is the Lok Sabha. Topics for debate are formally decided here. From your great-grandfather to your grandmother to your father, there were tall leaders in India, but the Lok Sabha never had a debate on anyone's press conference," he said.

He further said that expecting Parliament to debate a press interaction lowered the standards of the House, adding that the Speaker Birla's decision not to allow such a discussion protected the dignity of Parliament.

"If he expects that his 'great press conference', built on a foundation of lies, will be debated in the House, then Om Birla did a favour to the House by not letting its standards fall," Shah further said.

The Home Minister also criticized Gandhi's parliamentary attendance record, citing figures from previous Lok Sabhas to question the Congress leader's participation.

He said, "Suno, ab sun'na padega," angrily as Opposition MPs raise protest as he read out the attendance sheet of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi from 15th to 17th Lok Sabha.

"In the 17th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 51%. The national average was 66%. In the 16th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 52%. The national average was 80%. In the 15th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 43%. National average was 76%," Shah said. (ANI)

