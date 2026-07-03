FSSAI issues notices to Red Bull, PepsiCo India, Campa, other brands over ‘energy drink’ claims

NEW DELHI: Food safety regulator Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued notices to beverage brands over use of term ‘energy drink’ and alleged misleading claims on product labels, saying no standard has been notified for such products under the food safety regulations.

In a post on Instagram, the food regulator said it had served notices to brands -- Red Bull Energy Drink, Hell Energy (Hell Energy Private Limited), Campa Energy Drink, Monster Energy, PepsiCo India Holdings Private Limited's Adrenaline Rush and Sting -- over alleged misbranding and labelling violations.

According to FSSAI, no standard has been notified for energy drinks or similar products under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006 and the rules and regulations framed under it.

The regulator also clarified that the Food Category System under the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011, is not intended to be used for product naming or labelling purposes.

FSSAI further said functional or therapeutic claims such as boost energy levels, enhancing focus, vitalises body and mind, stimulates mind, energises body, aid in general weakness and similar claims are not permissible for food products under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The regulator further alleged that the brands had marketed and labelled their products using descriptors such as energy drink while making claims that are not permitted under the existing regulatory framework.

The notices form part of FSSAI's ongoing efforts to curb misbranding and misleading claims in the food and beverage sector and ensure that product labels comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act and related regulations. (IANS)

Also Read: FSSAI Serves Notices to Food Firms Over Misleading Claims, Branding and Labelling Violations