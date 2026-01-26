Gallantry and Service Medals awarded to 982 personnel on Republic Day

New Delhi: The Central government on Sunday announced the names of 982 personnel of police, fire, Home Guard and Civil Defence (HG&CD) and correctional services for gallantry and service medals on the occasion of the Republic Day, 2026.

Out of a total of 982 gallantry and service medals, 125 are gallantry medals, 101 are President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), and 756 are Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM). Among the majority of the 125 gallantry awards, 35 personnel from Left Wing Extremism-affected areas, 45 from the Jammu and Kashmir region, five from the north-east and 40 personnel from other regions are being awarded for their gallant action. Out of 125 Medals for Gallantry (GM), 121 police personnel and four fire service personnel have been awarded the gallantry medal, respectively.

Medals for gallantry are awarded on the grounds of a rare, conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous acts of gallantry, respectively, in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals, the risk incurred being estimated with due regard to the obligations and duties of the officer concerned.

Out of 101 President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM), 89 have been awarded to the police service, five to the fire service, three to the Civil Defence and Home Guard Service and four to the correctional service.

Out of 756 Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM), 664 have been awarded to the police service, 34 to the fire service, 33 to the Civil Defence and Home Guard service and 25 to the correctional service.

PSM is awarded for a special distinguished record in service, and MSM is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

Among Central Armed Police Forces and allied organisations, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) received the highest recognition, including 12 Gallantry Medals, five President’s Medals for Distinguished Service (PSM) and 57 Medals for Meritorious Service (MSM). The Border Security Force followed with five PSM and 46 MSM, while the Central Industrial Security Force was awarded three PSM and 24 MSM. Assam Rifles received one PSM and 13 MSM, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police three PSM and 12 MSM, and the Sashastra Seema Bal two PSM along with 11 MSM.

The Intelligence Bureau secured nine PSM and 26 MSM, while the Central Bureau of Investigation was awarded six PSM and 25 MSM. Other recipients included the National Security Guard (one PSM, four MSM), Railway Protection Force (one PSM, 15 MMS), National Crime Records Bureau (one PSM, one MSM), Bureau of Police Research and Development (one PSM, one MSM) and the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs (one PSM). Medals for Meritorious Service were also conferred on the National Disaster Response Force, National Investigation Agency, Narcotics Control Bureau, Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Special Protection Group (SPG), North Eastern Police Academy (NEPA) and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA).

At the state level, Uttar Pradesh led with 18 Gallantry Medals, four PSM and 68 MSM, followed by Maharashtra, which received 31 Gallantry Medals, four PSM and 40 MSM. Delhi was awarded 14 Gallantry Medals, two PSM and 17 MSM, while Tamil Nadu received three PSM and 21 MSM. Bihar, Odisha and Manipur also featured prominently in the Gallantry awards.

Several states, including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, West Bengal and Kerala, received multiple President’s Medals and Medals for Meritorious Service, recognising sustained excellence and dedication in policing and internal security. (ANI)

