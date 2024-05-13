Assam: Senior PHE Official Arrested in Assam for Bribery, VAC Seizes Significant Cash Sum

GUWAHATI: In attempts to maintain integrity and combat corruption Assam police's Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (VAC) has made substantial progress. One of the recent developments involves a senior official from the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department. This individual found himself in a legal predicament. Jayanta Goswami, an Executive Engineer in the North Lakhimpur Circle was apprehended by VAC personnel on a Monday. He was serving under the Superintending Engineer (PHE).

The arrest of Goswami is the result of corruption allegations tied to his professional behavior. Remember, Goswami holds the post of Executive Engineer. Witnesses reported that Goswami demanded a bribe of Rs. 20000 from a complainant. He allegedly requested the bribe in exchange for swiftly clearing pending bills within his department. Upon receiving the complaint, VAC did not hesitate. They launched an in-depth investigation into the incident.

The VAC team executed strategic planning and surveillance. They set a trap leading to Goswami's arrest. Goswami was caught red-handed while accepting an illicit payment at Hengrabari in Guwahati. There was a decisive moment in the operation.

After the arrest, authorities searched Goswami's residence in Hengrabari. They unearthed substantial cache of cash. Search yielded a staggering sum of Rs. 79,87,500 underscoring the gravity of the situation noticeably. VAC timely seized the discovered amount. This was for part of their ongoing investigation into the matter.

This development is significant highlighting the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies. They aim to root out corruption and uphold transparency within governmental institutions.

Arrest of a senior PHE official sends a clear message. Corrupt practices will not be tolerated. Perpetrators will be brought to justice in due course. The investigation continues to progress and authorities stay vigilant in pursuit of accountability and ethical governance. VAC's efforts are relentless. They have shown dedication to fostering integrity combating corruption across all administrative levels.