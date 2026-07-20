Govt ‘scared’ of people joining Wangchuk in march to Parliament, says wife Gitanjali after HC order

New Delhi: A day after climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital following health concerns after a 20-day hunger strike, his wife Gitanjali J. Angmo accused the BJP-led Centre of using his hospitalisation to prevent him from leading a planned march to Parliament on the opening day of the Monsoon Session on Monday.

Her remarks came after the Delhi High Court declined to grant interim relief on her plea challenging Wangchuk’s continued hospitalisation. The court observed that the government’s decision to shift him from the Jantar Mantar protest site to the hospital due to his deteriorating health could not be termed arbitrary.

The agitation, led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. Speaking to reporters, Angmo rejected the government’s claim that Wangchuk’s health had worsened. She said medical reports from the previous evening showed his condition was stable, with normal potassium levels and other health parameters. She questioned why authorities allegedly used plainclothes police to shift him on a stretcher instead of informing the family and following due medical procedures.

Calling the Centre’s concern for Wangchuk’s health a “drama,” Angmo alleged the government feared that lakhs of people would join the Parliament march if Wangchuk led it. She claimed the move was aimed at stopping the peaceful protest but said his absence would instead draw even greater public support.

Angmo also alleged that Safdarjung Hospital refused to allow Wangchuk’s private doctors to examine him, insisting only government doctors could treat him. She said the family wanted him shifted to a hospital of their choice, claiming the current environment had caused his blood pressure to rise. (IANS)

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