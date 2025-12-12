Gujarat signs major AI MoUs, accelerates vision for Viksit Gujarat 2047

GANDHINAGAR: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that the Gujarat Unified Digital Stack will soon be operational across the state, enabling citizens to access all government services through a single platform and improving real-time data sharing among departments. He made the announcement while inaugurating the Regional AI Impact Conference and the AI Experience Zone at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi and Science & Technology Minister Arjun Modhwadia were also present. As a pre-event to the AI Impact Summit 2026, the conference highlighted Gujarat’s alignment with the national AI mission. The Chief Minister launched the Gujarat AI Stack, featuring six key AI tools for agriculture, eligibility verification, procurement, grievance redressal, document extraction, and chat management—aimed at enabling plug-and-play AI deployment across departments. The government also released the Gujarat Cloud Adoption Guidelines 2025 to strengthen security, scalability, and AI-readiness. Two major MoUs were signed: A partnership between the Government of Gujarat, Google, and Bhashini to advance multilingual AI and an MoU among the Government of Gujarat, GIFT City, and Henox to establish a cable landing station, boosting global digital connectivity and supporting green data centres. CM Patel said AI is becoming a mission for national progress, enhancing transparency, public welfare, and enabling the vision of Viksit Gujarat 2047 and Viksit Bharat. He added that discussions around agriculture, health, governance, fintech, and urban–rural transformation will shape future capabilities. Deputy CM Sanghavi highlighted Gujarat’s AI-driven reforms: FASAL AI for farmers, Krushi Pragati for crop insights, SIMBA for wildlife conservation, GSRTC’s AI-enabled transport services, and multiple AI-powered police operations—from identifying missing children during the Jagannath Rath Yatra to detecting illegal cannabis farming with drones in Dahod. Science & Technology Minister Modhwadia affirmed that Gujarat is a leader in AI adoption, improving service delivery and transparency. MeitY’s Abhishek Singh noted that India will host the AI Impact Summit 2026, the first world-class AI summit in a developing country, and praised Gujarat’s leadership in tech adoption. (ANI)

Also Read: Gen-Z is greatest strength of Viksit Bharat: PM Narendra Modi