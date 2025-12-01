Gen-Z is greatest strength of Viksit Bharat: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the determination of the country’s Gen-Z is the greatest strength of 'Viksit Bharat'.

Addressing the 128th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said, “If there is determination in the heart, faith in the collective strength to work as a team, if there is the courage to fall and then rise again, then success is guaranteed even in the difficult times.”

“Imagine that era when there were no satellites, GPS or navigation facilities, even then our sailors would take large ships into the ocean and reach their destinations. Now, going beyond the seas, countries of the world are measuring the infinite expanse of space. The challenge remains the same – no GPS or any communication, then how would we move forward?” he said.

Recalling an instance, the Prime Minister said that he saw a viral video on social media from ISRO’s drone competition, where Gen-Z showcased their skills.

"In this video, the youth of our country, especially our Gen-Z, were trying to fly drones in conditions similar to those on Mars. The drones would take off, stay stable for a while and then suddenly crash on the ground," he said.

While watching this video, the Prime Minister said that he was reminded of the day when Chandrayaan-2 lost communication.

"That day, the entire nation, and especially our scientists, felt disappointed for a few moments. However, this failure did not stop them. On that very day, they started writing the success story of Chandrayaan-3. This is the reason that when Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed, it was not just a success of the mission but the triumph of confidence that was born out of failure," he said.

India's key November: The Prime Minister said, "The month of November has brought many inspirations. A few days ago, on November 26, a special programme was organised at the Parliament's Central Hall. A grand series of nationwide events commenced on the 150th anniversary celebrations of 'Vande Mataram'. On November 25, the 'Dharma Dhwaja' was hoisted at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. On the same day, the Panchajanya memorial was inaugurated in Kurukshetra's Jyotisar."

He praised the world's largest Leap Engine MRO facility in Hyderabad, and said that India has taken a "major step" in the field of maintenance, repair and overhaul sector of aircraft.

The Prime Minister also mentioned the induction of INS Mahe in the Indian Navy, Skyroot's Infinity Campus and said that these achievements have "become a reflection of Bharat's new thinking, innovation and youth power".

Stressing that India has achieved a "major milestone" in the agriculture sector, PM Modi said, "India has set a record of producing 357 million tonnes of food grain. Compared to a decade ago, India's food grain production has increased by 100 million tonnes."

In the world of sports, the Prime Minister said that India's flag is flying high.

"A few days ago, it was announced that India will host the Commonwealth Games. These achievements belong to the nation, to the countrymen. Mann Ki Baat is a wonderful platform to celebrate such accomplishments of the countrymen to bring forward collective efforts of the people," he said.

Nagaland honey: The Prime Minister said, Khadi Gramodyog has distributed more than 2.25 lakh bee-boxes amongst the people, which has provided new employment opportunities to thousands of people.

"The Khiamni-Yangan tribe in Choklangan village of Nagaland has been engaged in honey extraction for centuries. There, bees build their dwellings not on trees but on high cliffs. Therefore, the task of honey extraction is also very risky. That's why the people there first speak to the bees politely, seek their permission. They tell them that they have come to collect honey, after which they extract the honey," he added.

Historic sporting success: The Prime Minister described as a “super hit month” for Indian sports, applauding a series of landmark achievements by athletes across disciplines. In his address, he first congratulated the Indian women’s cricket team for winning the ICC Women’s World Cup and highlighted India’s best-ever performance at the Deaflympics held in Tokyo, where the nation secured an impressive tally of 20 medals.

Another major success came from the women’s Kabaddi team, which clinched the Kabaddi World Cup title. India dominated the tournament from start to finish, winning all their group-stage matches before defeating Iran 33–21 in the semi-final to book their place in the final, where they beat Chinese Taipei 35–28.

India also shone at the World Boxing Cup Finals, and the contingent finished with an impressive haul of 20 medals, including nine gold, six silver, and five bronze, at the tournament held in Greater Noida.

What received the most attention, however, was the Indian women’s team’s unbeaten campaign at the Blind Cricket World Cup. PM Modi lauded the players for their extraordinary show. He also shared that he had met the victorious Blind Cricket World Cup team at his residence just two days earlier. Calling their triumph “one of the greatest victories in our sports history." (IANS)

