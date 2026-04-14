Hanging between trust & mistrust, Ladakh awaits dialogue: Sonam Wangchuk

LEH: Ladakh-based activist Sonam Wangchuk on Monday said the region is "hanging between trust and mistrust" amid delays in the next round of dialogue with the Centre, urging timely intervention from the government to address growing concerns in the sensitive border region.

He warned that the prolonged gap in dialogue is creating disillusionment and "sowing the seeds of the Leh-Kargil (Buddhist - Muslim) divide".

Sharing a post on X, Wangchuk said, "HANGING BETWEEN TRUST & MISTRUST - LADAKH AWAITS DIALOGUE...Today marks exactly one month since the unconditional revocation of my detention under the NSA, 1980. The revocation order gave us hope that the Centre was willing to correct past mistakes, as it spoke of "building mutual trust" for a "constructive and meaningful dialogue." However, even after 2.5 months since the last dialogue on 4th February, not even a date for the next round of talks has been announced."

He further cautioned that the delay was being exploited to create divisions in the region. "On the 'trust' front, shady entities are using this gap to sow seeds of the Leh-Kargil (Buddhist - Muslim) divide," he wrote.

Expressing concern over growing public sentiment in the sensitive border region, Wangchuk urged the Centre to expedite engagement.

"As people in this sensitive border region grow disheartened and demoralised, I urge Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and HM Amit Shah ji to take timely measures, in national interest, to resolve the issues at the earliest," he added. (ANI)

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