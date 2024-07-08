Haryana: 40 Injured As Bus Carrying School Children Overturns In Panchkula

PANCHKULA: In an unfortunate incident, at least 40 passengers including several school children sustained injuries after a bus in which they were travelling suddenly overturned in Panchkula district of Haryana on Monday morning.
This road accident occurred near Naulata village of Pinjore town. The exact number of schoolkids injured in this incident has not yet been determined.
The individuals who incurred injuries have been admitted to Pinjore Hospital and Sector 6 Civil Hospital in Panchkula for treatment. A woman who suffered critical injuries was taken to PGI Chandigarh for specialized care.
Several injured school children can be seen receiving medical treatment at a hospital in a video circulating on social media.
As per the police, the accident took place as a result of over-speeding by the bus driver.
The overloading of the bus due to the filling of passengers beyond its capacity coupled with poor conditions of the road have also been attributed as additional reasons for the accident, reported news agency ANI.
Congress MLA Pradeep Choudhary of Kalka assembly constituency in Panchkula said a detailed probe to look into the matter has been initiated.
This is a breaking story and further details are awaited.
