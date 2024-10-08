Haryana Election Results 2024: Vinesh Phogat Wrestles To Victory In Debut Election

CHANDIGARH: Congress candidate and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat has emerged victorious from the Julana assembly seat in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.

“Truth has prevailed,” said the former ace wrestler in her first reaction after her poll victory.

Her triumph comes even as the incumbent BJP, against all odds, staged a dramatic turnaround by crossing the halfway mark in the Haryana assembly and was ahead on 50 seats, while the Congress was leading on 35. This as per the latest trends on the Election Commission website.