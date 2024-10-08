Haryana Election Results 2024: Vinesh Phogat Wrestles To Victory In Debut Election

CHANDIGARH: Congress candidate and former wrestler Vinesh Phogat has emerged victorious from the Julana assembly seat in the Haryana Assembly Elections 2024.
“Truth has prevailed,” said the former ace wrestler in her first reaction after her poll victory.
Her triumph comes even as the incumbent BJP, against all odds, staged a dramatic turnaround by crossing the halfway mark in the Haryana assembly and was ahead on 50 seats, while the Congress was leading on 35. This as per the latest trends on the Election Commission website.
The BJP is set to form the next government in Haryana for the third consecutive term. This comes as a huge shocker as all the exit polls were forecasting a Congress comeback in the state.
Undeterred by the trends, the 30-year-old remained hopeful and said, “Let's wait for sometime. When the certificates will come, the Congress will form the government.”
The counting of votes polled in the October 5 Haryana elections began at 8 am on Tuesday.
The former Olympian triumphed over BJP's Captain Yogesh Bairagi, a former Army officer, and former professional wrestler Kavita Dalal from the Aam Aadmi Party - with a margin of more than 6,000 seats.