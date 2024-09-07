Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat resigns from Northern Railways post

New Delhi: Former wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Friday tendered her resignation from Northern Railways, where she was working as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Sports in level 7. “Serving Indian Railways has been a memorable and proud time of my life. At this point in my life, I have decided to separate myself from the railway service and have submitted my resignation to the competent authorities of the Indian Railways.

“I will always be grateful to the Indian Railway family for this opportunity given to me by the Railways in the service of the nation,” Vinesh wrote on X. Vinesh is expected to join the Indian National Congress on Friday. She is likely to contest the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. IANS

