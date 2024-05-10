Haryana’s Self-Styled Godman ‘Jalebi Baba’, Convicted Of Raping His Disciples Dies In Jail

HISAR: Self-styled godman Baba Billu Ram, popularly known as 'Jalebi Baba' passed away due to a heart attack on Tuesday night while in jail.
Ram was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for raping three of his women disciples including a minor and filming the act and he was serving his sentence at Hisar's Central Jail located in Haryana at the time of his death.
Ram's lawyer Gajender Pandey informed that his client happened to diabetic and he succumbed to a heart attack triggered by his deteriorating medical condition.
The cops revealed that the inmate had complained of discomfort on Tuesday night, as a result of which, he was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Ram, also known as Amarpuri, was laid to rest on Wednesday after a postmortem examination was carried out.
Notably, he was put behind bars back in January 2023 after he was convicted by a Fatehabad court, which found him guilty of raping three disciples, including a minor, and filming the obscene acts.
The self-styled godman earned the moniker of 'Jalebi Baba' as he used to sell jalebis on a pushcart in Tohana at Haryana's Fatehabad district.
However, the tides turned for him when he transitioned into a notorious figure known for allegedly indulging in occult practices.
According to sources, after completely transforming himself, Ram purchased a house and also built a temple with a cellar, where he committed the heinous crimes.
Earlier in July 2019, a victim complained about him to the cops, accusing him of forcing her into having physical relations with him when she approached him for treatment of 'opri parai.'
During the investigation, the cops made a shocking discovery after recovering sedative tablets and a Video Cassette Recorder (VCR) from Tohana.
It is worth mentioning that a huge protest erupted against the self-styled godman after his videos went viral.
Following the filing of a charge-sheet in 2020, a case was registered against him, after which, he was subsequently apprehended.
Almost 20 witnesses testified against Ram in court, leading to his jail sentence and the imposition of a fine of Rs. 35,000.
Cops recovered around 120 purported sex videos involving him after his arrest.