Haryana’s Self-Styled Godman ‘Jalebi Baba’, Convicted Of Raping His Disciples Dies In Jail

HISAR: Self-styled godman Baba Billu Ram, popularly known as 'Jalebi Baba' passed away due to a heart attack on Tuesday night while in jail.

Ram was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment for raping three of his women disciples including a minor and filming the act and he was serving his sentence at Hisar's Central Jail located in Haryana at the time of his death.

Ram's lawyer Gajender Pandey informed that his client happened to diabetic and he succumbed to a heart attack triggered by his deteriorating medical condition.

The cops revealed that the inmate had complained of discomfort on Tuesday night, as a result of which, he was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.