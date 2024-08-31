Assam: Two Women Die in Road Accident on NH 15 at Pipira Dokan During Morning Stroll

MANGALDAI: Tragically, two women lost their lives in a road accident on NH 15 at Pipira Dokan on Friday morning while out on a morning stroll. One woman died on the spot while the other died on the way to Mangaldai Civil Hospital. The deceased have been identified as Reena Barua and Jahnu Barua of Patalsing Para near Pipira Dokan. The driver of the vehicle immediately fled away from the spot after the accident. The frequent road accidents have transformed the NH 15 into a killer Highway. It may be recalled here that earlier on May 24 of 2022 in a tragic road accident on NH-15 near Sipajhar Police Station claimed the lives of five morning walkers instantly as they were rammed by a speeding truck.

