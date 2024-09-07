Meghalaya Border Fencing Blunder Traps 82 Families; Minister Demands Urgent Action

SHILLONG: The recent construction of the Indo-Bangladesh border fencing in the South Garo Hills of Meghalaya has led to a significant and alarming development.

At least 82 families from the Rongara-Siju constituency have reportedly been displaced into the "no man's zone," an area that lies between the two nations' official borders.

This region is generally considered neutral ground, with no clear jurisdiction, often making it a place of legal and logistical ambiguity.

The displacement has sparked concern and criticism, particularly from Rakkam Sangma, the Cabinet Minister and local MLA of the affected constituency.

Sangma has publicly stated that the construction of the border fence did not adhere to established norms and guidelines, leading to the inadvertent displacement of these families. His remarks suggest that there may have been significant oversights or miscalculations in the planning and execution of the fencing project.

Rakkam Sangma claimed that much of the fencing was built beyond the required 150 yards from the zero line, which is the official boundary between India and Bangladesh. Because of this error, some Indian land has unintentionally ended up on the Bangladesh side. He also mentioned that he plans to bring this issue to the Home Ministry to make sure the displaced families are relocated back to their homes.

He also emphasized the need to protect the families, as they are worried about being mistakenly identified as Bangladeshis. While the 443-kilometer Indo-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya is being fenced, a large part of it still remains unfenced.

The issue is not just about physical displacement; it raises questions about the treatment of the affected families and the broader implications for their rights and livelihoods. Being pushed into a "no man's zone" can mean a loss of access to basic services, security, and legal protections, effectively placing these families in a vulnerable and uncertain situation.