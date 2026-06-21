Her journey continues to inspire people across country: PM Modi greets President Murmu on her birthday

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended greetings to President Droupadi Murmu on her birthday, praising her remarkable journey of public service and describing her life as an inspiration for millions across the country.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Warm birthday greetings to the President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Her journey, marked by courage, simplicity, humility and unwavering commitment to public service, continues to inspire people across the country.”

Highlighting President Murmu’s contributions to nation-building and social welfare, Modi added, “Through her many years in public life, she has served the nation in an outstanding manner, especially passionate about the wellbeing of the underprivileged and marginalised. Her steadfast dedication to India’s development is very motivating.”

Extending his wishes, the Prime Minister said, “May she be blessed with a long and healthy life in the service of the nation. I look forward to meeting her later today at the programme in Odisha.”

Joining the greetings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also lauded President Murmu’s commitment to public service and constitutional values.

In a post on X, he wrote, “Heartfelt birthday greetings to Her Excellency the President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji. Your simple life, unwavering dedication to the upliftment of tribal society, and steadfast commitment to constitutional values serve as an exemplary inspiration for all citizens of the country.”

“I pray to Lord Sri Jagannath Ji for your long and illustrious life and excellent health,” he added. (IANS)

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