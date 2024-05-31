High-pitched campaign for Lok Sabha election 2024 draws to a close in Bihar

Patna: The campaign for the Lok Sabha election 2024 ended at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

The seventh and last phase of polling in Bihar will be held in Karakat, Sasaram, Patliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Patna Sahib, Nalanda, and Jehanabad on June 1.

Upendra Kushwaha is contesting from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat on behalf of the NDA while the CPI-ML has given the ticket to Rajaram Singh Kushwaha from the Grand Alliance. At the same time, Bhojpuri star Pawan Singh is in the fray as an independent candidate. Due to his presence, the contest has become triangular. Many big names of the Bhojpuri film industry like Khesari Lal Yadav came to campaign for him.

In the Sasaram Lok Sabha seat (reserved), the BJP and the Congress have changed the 2019 candidates. The BJP has cut Chhedi Paswan’s ticket and given it to Shivesh Ram, while the Congress has fielded Manoj Ram in place of Meira Kumar. In Patliputra, the main contest is between BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav and RJD candidate Misa Bharti. In 2014 and 2019, Ram Kripal Yadav defeated her in a close contest. This time too, a tough fight is expected between the two.

In Arrah, Union Minister RK Singh is the BJP candidate while the CPI-ML has given the ticket to Sudama Prasad from the Grand Alliance. In terms of social equations, this time the contest is considered to be very tough.

In the Buxar Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has fielded Mithilesh Tiwari in place of Union Minister Ashwini Choubey while the RJD has nominated Sudhakar Singh, son of state party president Jagdanand Singh. Former IPS officer Anand Mishra is also in the fray as an independent candidate. Due to Anand contesting the election, the BJP’s Brahmin vote bank seems to be dented. The RJD’s Yadav votes can also be affected due to independent Dadan Pehelwan.

In Patna Sahib the BJP has fielded current MP Ravi Shankar Prasad while the Congress has given the ticket to Anshul Avijit, son of former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also did a road show here on May 12. At the same time, Rahul Gandhi held a rally in favour of his candidate Anshul Avijit as well.

In Nalanda, the JD-U has once again fielded current MP Kaushalendra Kumar while the CPI-ML has given the ticket to Sandeep Saurabh from the Grand Alliance. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s credibility is at stake in this seat. However, the JD-U has been winning here continuously for the last several elections. (IANS)

