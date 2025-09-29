Himachal’s Spiti Valley recognized as India’s first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve

SHIMLA: Himachal Pradesh’s Spiti Valley in Lahaul-Spiti district has been recognised as India’s first Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve under UNESCO's prestigious Man and the Biosphere (MAB) programme.

The recognition was formally conferred during the 37th International Coordinating Council (MAB-ICC) meeting held in Hangzhou, China, from September 26 to 28.

With this inclusion, India now has 13 Biosphere Reserves in the MAB Network. This feat has been made possible due to the efforts of the state government, which has consistently highlighted the region's unique ecology, climate, culture and heritage, as well as the commitment of local communities who have lived in harmony with nature for generations.

An official statement quoting the Chief Minister said on Sunday, "The state government is committed to protecting and conserving Himachal Pradesh's rich natural and cultural heritage and fragile ecology in the era of climate change, while ensuring harmony between developmental activities and nature."

The Spiti Cold Desert Biosphere Reserve spans a geographical area of 7,770 sq. km, covering the entire Spiti Wildlife Division (7,591 sq. km) and adjoining parts of the Lahaul Forest Division, including Baralacha Pass, Bharatpur, and Sarchu (179 sq. km).

Situated at altitudes ranging from 3,300 to 6,600 meters, the Reserve falls within the Trans-Himalaya biogeographic province of the Indian Himalaya.

The reserve is structured into three zones, 2,665 sq. km core zone, 3,977 sq. km buffer zone and 1,128 sq. km transition zone. It integrates Pin Valley National Park, Kibber Wildlife Sanctuary, Chandratal Wetland, and the Sarchu Plains, representing a unique cold desert ecosystem shaped by extreme climate, topography and fragile soils. The region is ecologically rich, harbouring 655 herbs, 41 shrubs, and 17 tree species, including 14 endemic and 47 medicinal plants central to the Sowa Rigpa and Amchi healing tradition. Its wildlife includes 17 mammal species and 119 bird species, with the snow leopard as a flagship species. (IANS)

