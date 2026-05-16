Hindu idols were brought into complex after ASI's 2003 order: Muslim side on Bhojshala case

Indore: Abdul Samad, president of the Kamal Maula Welfare Society and a petitioner from the Muslim side in the Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque dispute, on Friday alleged that idols of Hindu goddesses were brought into the complex after the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) 2003 order allowing Hindu worship on Tuesdays.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court recently declared the Bhojshala complex a Hindu temple linked to King Bhoj, revoked the ASI's 2003 arrangement, and granted Hindus exclusive worship rights while dismissing petitions from Muslim and Jain groups.

Samad claimed the monument's original nature had changed after 2003 due to the addition of idols and structures, objections to which were submitted to the District Magistrate and ASI officials. He also questioned the ASI survey process, alleging scientific methods were not followed and records regarding the added structures were unavailable.

Senior advocate Salman Khurshid appeared virtually for the Muslim side, arguing the ASI survey was conducted in a "pre-planned manner" favouring Hindu petitioners.

Advocates Noor Ahmed Sheikh and Arshad Warsi said the Muslim side would challenge the High Court verdict in the Supreme Court. The court also suggested the state government consider alternative land for a mosque if needed. (IANS)

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