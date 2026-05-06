Indian Muslims should develop own political leadership: Asaduddin Owaisi

HYDERABAD: Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday urged Muslims in India to build independent political leadership rather than relying on “so-called secular parties,” arguing that such dependence has not prevented the rise of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or improved the community’s socio-economic conditions.

Reacting to Assembly election results, particularly in West Bengal and Assam, the Hyderabad MP said Muslims’ votes are being “wasted” on parties that have failed to counter the BJP effectively. While acknowledging the importance of resisting communal and authoritarian forces, he stressed that this should not come at the cost of developing independent Muslim political representation.

Owaisi argued that decades of trust in parties claiming to be secular have not reduced injustice or discrimination. He cited examples from multiple states—Maharashtra, Bihar, Delhi, and West Bengal—where such parties could not stop BJP victories. He also accused leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, and Mamata Banerjee of adopting “soft Hindutva” approaches.

Criticizing Banerjee specifically, he alleged that her party, the All India Trinamool Congress, treated Muslims merely as a vote bank during its long tenure without significantly improving their socio-economic status. He pointed out that despite Muslims forming a majority or substantial minority in many constituencies, the BJP still managed electoral gains in the state. (IANS)

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