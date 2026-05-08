History will remember Op Sindoor for precise striking power of our armed forces: Amit Shah

NEW DELHI: Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Operation Sindoor stands as an “epochal mission” of India that will always remind the country’s enemies of the “infallible striking power” of Indian armed forces.

India on Thursday is marking the first anniversary of Operation Sindoor, a decisive military action carried out by Indian armed forces on this day last year against the high-value terror infrastructures and terrorists across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan.

In a post on X, HM Shah said, “Operation Sindoor stands as an epochal mission of India that will always remind our enemies of the infallible striking power of our armed forces.”

He declared that this day would be remembered in history as the moment when the Indian armed forces demonstrated their precise striking power, serving as a warning to terrorists that they cannot escape.

“History will remember it as the day of the precise striking power of our armed forces, meticulous intelligence of our agencies, and resolute political will rising together as one to destroy each and every address of terror across the border that dared to cast an evil shadow on our citizens at Pahalgam,” he said.

“This day will continue to bring the dreadful message to our enemies that no matter where they hide, they cannot escape. They are always within our sight and the fierce wrath of our firepower. On this day, I salute the unparalleled valour of our forces,” the Home Minister added. (IANS)

Also Read: West Bengal BJP Government Oath Taking on May 9 at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata: PM Modi, Amit Shah to Attend