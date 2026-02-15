Homage paid to Pulwama martyrs on 7th anniversary in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: On the seventh anniversary of Pulwama terror attack on Saturday, a memorial service was held at Lethpora in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district to pay tributes to the martyrs. Officials said, “A memorial ceremony was held at Martyrs Memorial by 185 Batallion of CRPF in Lethpora to commemorate the Seventh Anniversary of the Pulwama attack.”

“The solemn ceremony was attended by Gyanendra Pratap Singh, IPS officer and CRPF Director General; Rajesh Kumar, IPS officer and CRPF Additional Director General (Jammu and Kashmir Zone); Vineet Brij Lal, IPS officer and CRPF (Kashmir Operations Sector) Inspector General; Pawan Kumar Sharma, CRPF (Srinagar Sector) Inspector General; officers of CRPF, Army, BSF, ITBP, SSB, Jammu and Kashmir Police and local administration.”

“A poignant wreath-laying ceremony was followed by a Blood donation camp, which saw an overwhelming response from volunteers. The event was commemorated with a solemn memorial ceremony. Officers, dignitaries and Jawans paid heartfelt floral tributes at the Martyrs Memorial in Lethpora, followed by a dignified salute by the Ceremonial Guard of CRPF. A one-minute silence was observed, accompanied by the mournful sounding of Bugle, as a mark of respect for the martyrs.” “The atmosphere was heavy with emotion as the gathering remembered the supreme sacrifice made by the brave soldiers, who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The ceremony was a poignant tribute to the martyrs, and the sense of reverence and gratitude was palpable,” officials added.

“As a heartfelt tribute to the martyrs, CRPF organized a blood donation camp, a tradition upheld every year. The event saw enthusiastic participation from all officers and jawans, who voluntarily donated blood collectively contributing more than 100 units to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital in Srinagar,” officials said.

The Pulwama terror attack occurred on February 14, 2019, when a convoy of vehicles carrying Indian security personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora in Pulwama district.

The terror attack killed 40 CRPF personnel as well as the perpetrator — Adil Ahmad Dar — who was a local youth from the Pulwama district.

The responsibility for the terror attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terror group, Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). The attack dealt a severe blow to India-Pakistan relations consequently resulting in India-Pakistan military standoff of 2019. Subsequently, Indian investigations identified 19 accused. By August 2021, the main accused along with six others had been killed, and seven had been arrested. (IANS)

Also Read: Northeast CMs pay tributes to 40 CRPF personnel martyred in Pulwama attack