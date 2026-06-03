Home Minister Amit Shah meets delegation of Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday interacted with a Nepalese delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chairman, reaffirming the commitment to enhance ties between the two countries.

In a message on social media platform X, the Union Home Ministry said, "Union Home Minister @AmitShah with the Nepalese delegation led by Rabi Lamichhane, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) Chairman, in New Delhi today."

"The Home Minister congratulated Lamichhane on RSP's victory in the elections and conveyed India's best wishes for the success of the new government. Both sides expressed their firm resolve to work together for enhancing the special ties between India and Nepal," the Union Home Ministry added.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nepalese delegation met Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Nitin Nabin, who shared an overview of the party's ideological foundations and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model.

As part of the 'Know BJP' initiative, Nabin welcomed the delegation and shared insights on the party's organisational structure and its approach to public engagement.

He explained how the BJP functions from the national level down to the booth level, highlighting the crucial role played by BJP workers in maintaining continuous contact with citizens and addressing issues at the grassroots.

Nabin emphasised the deep-rooted and historic ties between India and Nepal, describing the relationship as one built on "shared civilisational heritage, cultural affinity and strong people-to-people connections".

He said such interactions play an important role in strengthening democratic dialogue and fostering closer engagement between political parties in the two neighbouring countries.

The RSP delegation expressed interest in understanding the BJP's membership process, candidate selection mechanism, and methods of identifying and nurturing grassroots leadership.

Responding to their queries, Nabin said that the BJP's organisational strength stems from sustained public outreach, booth-level engagement, and active participation of ordinary citizens in the democratic process.

The BJP President also highlighted the governance model under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that development, public service, good governance, and effective welfare delivery remain central pillars of the party's political and governance philosophy.

Nabin also discussed the growing influence of Generation Z in politics.

Both sides exchanged views on the role of young people in shaping democratic participation, influencing public discourse, and emerging as future political leaders. (IANS)

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