Rahul Gandhi’s statement reflects anarchic mindset: BJP chief Nitin Nabin

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday strongly criticised Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent statement, calling it “deeply unfortunate” and reflective of an “anarchic mindset”.

Reacting to Gandhi’s remarks, Nabin said that in Indian politics, propriety and social harmony are rooted in mutual respect, adding that the statement was “regrettable” in that context.

Addressing the media, Nabin said, “Rahul Gandhi’s statement today is deeply unfortunate and, in a way, reveals his anarchic mindset. I believe that in the context of Indian politics, where propriety and social harmony are intertwined with the mutual respect accorded to one another, his statement is truly regrettable.”

He further alleged that Gandhi’s repeated electoral setbacks have led to frustration, which, according to him, is now visible in his behaviour and language. “I feel that his continuous electoral defeats and the ensuing frustration are now manifesting in his temperament and character; it is this very desperation and despondency that are driving him to make such statements today. I question the manner in which you choose your words: Is the eradication of Naxalism an act of treason? Is safeguarding this country’s territory an act of treason? Is elevating the global prestige of India’s Tricolour an act of treason?,” Nabin added. (ANI)

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