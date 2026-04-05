How can LDF ask for 3rd term when they messed up last 2?: Asks Shashi Tharoor

KOZHIKODE: With Kerala Assembly polls due next week, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday expressed confidence in a Congress-led UDF victory, a major electoral shift towards the party in the southern state. Speaking to ANI, the Thiruvananthapuram MP alleged widespread corruption under the LDF government's, and alleged transformation of the state's development model into a "debt model."

"I don't think the people are going to vote as they did in the past. They saw the failures, corruption, scandals of the current government, who made the Keralam model a debt model," he said, citing a NITI Aayog report ranking Kerala 15th out of 19 states in fiscal management, questioning, "How can they (LDF) ask for the 3rd term when they messed up the last 2 terms?"

Emphasising the need for a strong majority to prevent opposition interference, he expressed a desire for 100 seats out of 140.

"100 is a desirable number for us, but as long as we have a majority, we will make a difference for the future of the state. We need a decent majority... the opposition has a kind of strength to paralyse our efforts. We want to bring about a meaningful change, therefore we are asking for a good majority from the voters," he said. (ANI)

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