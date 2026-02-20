IAF Surya Kiran, Sarang Teams Interact With Jaipur Youth Ahead Of Air Show

JAIPUR: The Indian Air Force's ambassador teams, including the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, interacted with the youth of Jaipur on Thursday, inspiring them to serve the nation with discipline, dedication, and excellence.

The interactive programme was held at the Bhagwat Singh Mehta Auditorium of the Harischandra Mathur Rajasthan State Institute of Public Administration (HCM RIPA).

The event was attended by NCC cadets, students from various schools, and hearing- and speech-impaired students.

During the session, team members shared insights into career opportunities in the Indian Air Force, the rigorous training process, and the importance of teamwork, discipline, and commitment in military aviation. They also informed attendees about the grand air show scheduled along the Jal Mahal embankment on February 20 and 22.

The pilots described the upcoming air show as a memorable opportunity for Jaipur residents to witness the courage, precision, and operational excellence of the Indian Air Force firsthand.

They encouraged students to consider careers in the armed forces and highlighted the pride and honour associated with serving the nation.

The interaction not only motivated and inspired the youth but also offered them a deeper understanding of the dedication, courage, and technical expertise required to serve in the Indian Air Force. Jaipur's skies are set to resonate with pride, enthusiasm, and patriotic fervour during the air show scheduled on February 20 and 22. (IANS)

Also Read: Ajit Pawar’s plane crash: Special audit of VSR Ventures nears completion