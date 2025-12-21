IMA’s 107 Regular Course marks silver jubilee with emotional homecoming in Dehradun

NEW DELHI: The 107 Regular Course of the Indian Military Academy (IMA) on Saturday marked its Silver Jubilee with a deeply emotional visit to its alma mater in Dehradun, commemorating 25 years of service to the nation. Officers of the course, accompanied by their families, returned to the hallowed precincts of the Academy that shaped them from young cadets into professional soldiers and leaders of the Indian Army. Commissioned on June 24, 2000, the 107 Regular Course comprised 416 Gentlemen Cadets. Of them, 255 officers revisited the Academy to relive memories, renew bonds of camaraderie and pay tribute to the institution, instructors and traditions that laid the foundation of their military ethos. The occasion was marked by a strong sense of nostalgia, pride and gratitude, reflecting the enduring connection between the officers and the Academy. Over the past two and a half decades, officers of the course have served across diverse terrains and operational environments, demonstrating exceptional leadership, professional competence and operational acumen. Their collective contribution is reflected in the honours earned, with the course producing 47 gallantry award winners and 176 recipients of distinguished service awards, underscoring its significant impact on the Indian Army. The celebrations also carried a solemn note of remembrance. In the line of duty, the course has lost 10 brave officers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. As part of the Silver Jubilee commemorations, the course members honoured the memory of their fallen comrades by felicitating their Next of Kin, reaffirming the unbreakable bond of the military fraternity. (IANS)

