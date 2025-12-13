Indian Army moves proposal for acquiring 120-km range guided Pinaka rockets

NEW DELHI: As part of efforts to further strengthen its long-range artillery capabilities post Operation Sindoor, the Indian Army is looking to induct 120 km strike range Pinaka rockets in a proposal worth around Rs 2500 crore

The rockets with the capability to strike targets at 120 kilometres would be developed by the Defence Research and Development Organization, and the first trials are planned to be carried out in the near future, and then it would be developed with the Development-cum-Production Partners who would be chosen after a bidding process, defence officials told ANI.

The Army's proposal for approval for the project is set to be taken up for clearance by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) very soon, sources said.

The Rajnath Singh-led Defence Ministry has been pushing the case for developing the indigenous multi-barrel rocket launchers which have also been exported to friendly foreign countries in the recent past. (ANI)

