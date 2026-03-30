Increased Muslim population in Bengal: Mamata accused of protecting infiltrators

Patna: Bihar Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Sanjay Saraogi on Sunday supported Home Minister Amit Shah’s claims, alleging the TMC government in West Bengal is protecting infiltrators and Rohingyas, and misusing resources.

He warned of demographic changes in Bengal, stating the Muslim population is growing at the expense of Hindus.

Saraogi predicted the TMC government will be voted out on May 5, and the BJP will take over

Speaking to the reporters, Saraogi said, “The Home Minister has rightly said that the condition of Bengal, TMC, Mamata Banerjee government is such that their government is protecting infiltrators and Rohingyas. They are misusing the resources there. The Muslim population is increasing in Bengal in a way that the Hindu population is not.TMC will have to bear the consequences of this when on May 5, the Mamata Banerjee government will go, and the BJP government will come.”

Saraogi’s remarks came following a public gathering addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in West Bengal on Saturday. (ANI)

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