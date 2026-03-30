Release a charge sheet against yourselves: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to BJP

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday criticised the BJP’s ‘charge sheet’ against her government and asked it to first publish a “charge sheet against the Central government”.

Addressing an election rally at Manbazar in Purulia district, CM Banerjee, without taking HM Shah’s name, said, “Yesterday, a very prominent leader of the BJP released a charge sheet against the Trinamool party. I say: first, release a charge sheet against yourselves, provide an account of how many people you have killed through riots. Where were you when Gujaratis were brought to Delhi from America in handcuffs and transported by plane? It seems you have nothing better to do than engage in idle mischief. They do not listen to the people; their sole agenda is to strike people’s names off the electoral rolls. Rioters, autocrats, destroyers of democracy... let no one cast a vote for them.”

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a press conference in Kolkata, submitted a 35-page charge sheet against the Trinamool Congress government, criticising it over the issue of law and order, infiltration and corruption. He said the election was a battle not merely for the state, but for the country’s security.

Responding to HM Shah’s ‘bandage’ remark against her, the Chief Minister said, “Apparently, before elections, I go around wearing a bandage. I have returned from the jaws of death time and again. Go to the hospital and check the medical records. During the last election, it was your people who deliberately injured my leg. Are you planning to attack me again? A plan is usually hatched before attempting to assassinate someone’s character. Is that what is happening here?” (IANS)

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