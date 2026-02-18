India and France elevate ties to ‘Special Global Strategic Partnership’ during Macron’s landmark visit

MUMBAI: In a historic move that signals a "turning point" in bilateral relations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday formally elevated the India-France relationship to a "Special Global Strategic Partnership."

The announcement came during high-level talks at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, marking President Macron's fourth visit to India and his first to the financial capital.

The leaders unveiled an ambitious roadmap in defence, technology, and health, reaffirming their commitment to the Horizon 2047 vision. Key agreements were made, including breakthroughs in defence manufacturing to support India's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. The leaders virtually inaugurated India's first private helicopter Final Assembly Line in Vemagal, Karnataka, with the first "Made in India" H125 light utility helicopter expected by 2027. Bharat Electronics (BEL) and France's Safran also agreed to produce HAMMER precision-guided missiles in India.

A new Centre of Excellence for Indian Air Force and Navy maintenance will be established in Pune. Both nations renewed their Defence Cooperation Agreement, ensuring continued collaboration between the Indian Army and French Land Forces.

The visit also saw the launch of the India-France Year of Innovation 2026, with PM Modi describing the partnership as a "force for global stability." He highlighted the growing cooperation in critical minerals, biotechnology, and advanced materials, as well as strengthening people-to-people ties through innovation.

PM Modi recalled his 2024 visit to France and emphasized the historical significance of Marseille, where Indian soldiers landed in World War I and Veer Savarkar escaped British captivity. He announced that the focus of the new Year of Innovation is to foster collaboration in defence, clean energy, space, and emerging technologies.

President Macron described the relationship as boundless, reaching the depths of the ocean and the heights of the skies, while emphasizing shared prosperity. Key outcomes included new initiatives in defence, critical minerals, and advanced materials, alongside the creation of an Innovation Network and Joint Technology Development Group. (IANS)

