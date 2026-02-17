India’s progress in AI will contribute to global advancement: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: India's progress in AI will not only shape transformative solutions for the nation but also contribute to global advancement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, as he inaugurated the 'India AI Impact Expo 2026' at Bharat Mandapam here.

PM Modi said that being here among innovators, researchers and tech enthusiasts gives a glimpse of the extraordinary potential of AI, Indian talent and innovation.

"Together, we will shape solutions not just for India but for the world," the Prime Minister added. The Expo is being held with India AI Impact Summit, the first global AI gathering to be hosted in the Global South, and is witnessing unprecedented participation, with over 20 heads of state, 60 ministers, and 500 global AI leaders.

Bringing together policymakers, technology companies, innovators, academia, and industry leaders, the Summit seeks to translate global AI deliberations into actionable development outcomes under the IndiaAI Mission and the Digital India initiative.

On February 19, the Prime Minister is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address, setting the tone for enhanced global cooperation and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-oriented artificial intelligence. (IANS)

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates National Data Centre for North Eastern Region