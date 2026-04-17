India can play key role in helping Africa's green renewable energy push

NEW DELHI: India could play a significant role in accelerating Africa's renewable energy transition, drawing on its own experience of rapidly expanding clean energy capacity over the past decade. According to the article, India has added more than 130 gigawatts of solar and wind capacity, with renewables now accounting for over half of its installed electricity capacity. This progress positions India as a potential partner for African nations seeking to expand reliable and affordable energy access.

Across Africa, the shift to renewable energy is not merely a long-term policy objective but an immediate necessity. The transition is aimed at improving everyday life by ensuring reliable electricity for hospitals, enabling irrigation for agriculture, and reducing dependence on costly diesel generators for industries. Despite progress, around 600 million people on the continent still lack access to electricity, highlighting both the urgency and the scale of the challenge.

The article suggests that India's development model offers practical lessons that could be adapted to African contexts. India's success has been driven by competitive bidding processes, clear and consistent policy frameworks, and a strong focus on decentralised solar solutions that reach rural and underserved areas. These approaches-such as transparent tenders, predictable pricing, and building domestic technical capacity-could help African countries design effective renewable energy strategies tailored to their own conditions. (IANS)

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