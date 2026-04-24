India extends airspace ban for Pakistani planes till May 24 amid ongoing reciprocal restrictions

NEW DELHI: India has extended the ban on its airspace for Pakistani aircraft until May 24, continuing the restriction that has been in place since April 2025 following the cross-border terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were brutally gunned down. The airspace ban has been extended until 5.30 a.m. (IST) on May 24, 2026, which is 2359 hours (UTC) on May 23, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued on Wednesday. The notice states that Indian airspace will not be available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated or owned by Pakistan airlines or operators, including military flights.

The ban is part of ongoing retaliatory measures initiated after the April 2025 Pahalgam massacre, with both countries consistently extending the ban, which has now been in place for over a year.

The ban forces flights to take longer routes and incur higher fuel costs. This hits the profitability of airlines as expenditure on accounts for up to 40 per cent of the operating costs for airlines.

Pakistan has also extended its airspace closure for Indian flights until May 24, according to Dawn News. This reciprocal, monthly extension ensures that neither nation's aircraft can traverse the other's airspace, prolonging operational and financial challenges for airlines.

The continued closure of Pakistan airspace for Indian carriers, along with the restrictions in airspace that have resulted more recently due to the Middle East conflict, has forced airlines to take longer detours over the Arabian Sea, Central Asia, and parts of Africa. These diversions significantly increase flight times, raising fuel consumption and putting additional pressure on crew duty limits. (IANS)

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