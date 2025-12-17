India, Jordan aim to double bilateral trade to $5bn in five years: MEA

NEW DELHI: India and Jordan have set a target to double their bilateral trade to USD 5 billion over the next five years, while strengthening cooperation in key sectors, including fertilizers, especially phosphates, the Ministry of External Affairs said while adressing the special briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jordan.

The details of the visit were shared by MEA Secretary (South) Neena Malhotra, who described the visit as historically significant, saying, "It is the first full-fledged bilateral visit in 37 years," and adding that "this visit also coincides with the 75th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral relations between our two countries."

Briefing the media, Malhotra said the discussions reflected strong convergence between the two sides on key security concerns. She noted that "the Jordan side conveyed their support for India's fight against terrorism and condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations." She added that the Prime Minister "commended the leading efforts by His Majesty on de-radicalization and as a voice of moderation in the Islamic world."

Economic cooperation was a central focus of the talks. Malhotra said that "they also discussed the significant cooperation between the countries in the field of fertilizers, especially phosphates," and highlighted that "our Prime Minister also proposed doubling of bilateral trade to USD 5 billion in a span of five years." On broader geopolitical matters, she said that "on regional issues, the leaders reiterated the importance of peace and stability in the region." (ANI)

