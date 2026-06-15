India offers options in innovation, technology, manufacturing: PM Modi to global investors

Nice/New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted India’s growing appeal as a global investment and innovation destination, saying the country’s growth is driven by talent, scale, stability and reforms.

Addressing investors and venture capital leaders at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice, France, PM Modi said India offers immense opportunities across innovation, technology, manufacturing and emerging sectors, and invited the world to co-create the next chapter of global innovation with India.

“The conversations at Bharat Innovates 2026 in Nice were enriching and insightful. Engaged with investors and venture capital leaders on the immense opportunities India offers across innovation, technology, manufacturing and emerging sectors,” the Prime Minister wrote on social media platform X.

He said India has emerged as one of the world’s most attractive destinations for investment and innovation, backed by a strong foundation of talent, scale, stability and policy reforms.

“India’s growth is powered by talent, scale, stability and reform, making it an attractive destination for investment and innovation,” the Prime Minister noted. (IANS)

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