India, Papua New Guinea continue work on strengthening collaboration across sectors

New Delhi: India and Papua New Guinea (PNG) reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations - including development partnership, political engagement, economic cooperation and cultural ties - during the second round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) held in a virtual mode.

During the consultations, both sides expressed satisfaction with the positive trajectory of the relationship and agreed to further strengthen ongoing collaboration across sectors.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian delegation was led by Vishwesh Negi, Joint Secretary (Oceania) at the MEA and Elias Wohengu, Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Independent State of Papua New Guinea headed the PNG side.

"During the consultations, the two sides reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including development partnership, political engagement, economic cooperation and cultural ties. They also had discussion on co-operation in Multilateral fora, Indo Pacific and exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest," the MEA stated.

The first FOC was held in Port Moresby in 2022 and it was agreed that the next round will be held in Port Moresby at a mutually convenient date. (IANS)

Also Read: India-G7 ties driven by engagement, not endorsement: Report