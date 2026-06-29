India, Seychelles sign pacts to strengthen trade, digital payments and farm ties

New Delhi: India and Seychelles on Sunday signed agreements to strengthen bilateral ties across trade, digital technology and agriculture following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Seychelles President Patrick Herminie during the Indian Prime Minister’s three-day State Visit to the Indian Ocean nation.

The two countries agreed on several major initiatives, including the umbrella line of credit agreement for Rs 1,250 crore between the Export-Import Bank of India and the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning, Trade and Investment of Seychelles, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

“President Herminie and Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks at the State House in Victoria in Seychelles, which included development cooperation, clean energy, creative industries and health,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to deepening the relationship, proposing direct shipping links, increased trade in local currencies, and greater connectivity to promote trade and tourism.

He announced the gifting of six ambulances, access to affordable medicines under the Janaushadhi Scheme, and training for Seychellois medical personnel. India also committed to sports training, youth exchange, and promoting Seychelles as a creative and filming destination.

Both leaders participated in the virtual groundbreaking of the India-assisted Professional and Technical Education Centre and inaugurated three solar water pumping systems under the International Solar Alliance. They also jointly unveiled the commemorative logo marking 50 years of diplomatic relations.

Additional agreements covered cooperation in agricultural research and education, mutual recognition of training and certification for seafarers serving on Seychelles-flagged vessels, and collaboration in the peaceful exploration of outer space.(IANS)

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